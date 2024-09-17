Left Menu

Manipur CM Urges Rapid Development Amid Ethnic Crisis Recovery

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh addressed development slowdowns due to ethnic strife. Now, with conditions improving, he called for focusing on economic revival, especially in agriculture and infrastructure. Singh also commended central government support and highlighted the media's role in maintaining public order during protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:21 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that development in the state had significantly slowed due to ethnic strife over the past 18 months, urging immediate steps to recover lost time as the situation improves.

During a press conference at the launch of the Swachhata Hi Seva cleanliness drive, Singh stressed the necessity of focusing on economic revival in agriculture, food processing, horticulture, and handloom. He also underscored the need to enhance infrastructure, including the construction of concrete roads in Imphal to prevent rain damage, with plans to extend these improvements to rural and hill areas.

Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for opening 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar canteens, which aim to provide essential goods at affordable rates. He also emphasized the critical role of media in promoting public order and announced that the Swachhata Hi Seva drive would continue until October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

