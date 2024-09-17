Left Menu

Devastating Wildfires Claim Lives and Ravage Lands in Portugal

Wildfires in central and northern Portugal have resulted in four deaths and over 40 injuries. More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, which have consumed over 10,000 hectares in the Aveiro district. Authorities have closed highways and suspended train services, as temperatures remain high and more fires are expected.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four people have died in wildfires raging through central and northern Portugal, with over 40 reported injured, as per the state news agency Lusa. Authorities evacuated several villages overnight.

More than 1,000 firefighters worked relentlessly through the night to tackle four major fires in the Aveiro district. Reuters footage depicted locals desperately attempting to douse advancing flames near Nelas, about 50 km east of Aveiro. There are currently 48 active wildfires in Portugal, mobilizing approximately 5,000 firefighters nationwide.

The fires in Aveiro alone have scorched over 10,000 hectares of forest and scrubland in the past two days. National emergency and civil protection commander Andre Fernandes warned that an additional 20,000 hectares could be engulfed. The government has requested assistance from the European Union, with Spain, Italy, and Greece dispatching water-bombing aircraft. Authorities have shut down several motorways and halted train connections, while temperatures remain above 30 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the fire risk.

