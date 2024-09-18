Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Three Workers at Bathinda Mattress Factory

Three workers lost their lives in a fire that engulfed a mattress manufacturing facility in Punjab's Bathinda district. The incident took place in Gehri Buttar village on Tuesday night. Authorities are still investigating the cause, and the district administration has launched a probe into the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three workers lost their lives in a devastating fire at a mattress manufacturing facility in Punjab's Bathinda district, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The tragic incident took place on Tuesday night in Gehri Buttar village, although the specific cause of the fire remains unknown. In response, the district administration has initiated an investigation.

Officials confirmed that the deceased workers hailed from Shergarh village in the Talwandi area. Additionally, a truck parked inside the factory was also destroyed in the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

