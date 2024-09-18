Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Three Workers at Bathinda Mattress Factory

Three workers lost their lives in a devastating fire at a mattress manufacturing facility in Punjab's Bathinda district, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The tragic incident took place on Tuesday night in Gehri Buttar village, although the specific cause of the fire remains unknown. In response, the district administration has initiated an investigation.

Officials confirmed that the deceased workers hailed from Shergarh village in the Talwandi area. Additionally, a truck parked inside the factory was also destroyed in the blaze.

