Fatal Shark Attack in High Seas Near Canary Islands

A 30-year-old German woman has tragically died after being attacked by a shark while swimming beside her catamaran in the high seas between Spain's Canary Islands and West Africa, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The woman, who was traveling southbound from Gran Canaria island since September 14, was mauled by a shark that severed one of her legs.

Despite emergency efforts by coastguards, who flew 514 kilometers (320 miles) to the scene to evacuate her, she succumbed to her injuries in the helicopter. Although shark attacks are infrequent, the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File notes 14 global fatalities and six incidents in Spain's recorded history for 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)