Shy Penguin Wins New Zealand Bird of the Year Amid Squirrel Train Drama

A shy, smelly penguin named hoiho wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year for the second time, securing 6,328 votes. In Britain, a train was cancelled when one of two squirrels onboard refused to disembark, causing significant travel disruption. These are some of the current odd news highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:32 IST
A shy yet popular penguin has captured the hearts of New Zealanders, winning the Bird of the Year title for 2024. The yellow-eyed penguin, also known as the hoiho, garnered 6,328 votes to secure its second victory in the annual contest organized by Forest and Bird.

Meanwhile, an unusual disruption occurred in the UK where a Great Western Railway (GWR) train service had to be cancelled. A pair of squirrels managed to board the 08:54 train from Reading to Gatwick Airport. However, one of the squirrels refused to leave the train, resulting in the termination of the service.

These peculiar incidents highlight how even the most unexpected events can capture public attention and disrupt daily routines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

