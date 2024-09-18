Shy Penguin Wins New Zealand Bird of the Year Amid Squirrel Train Drama

A shy yet popular penguin has captured the hearts of New Zealanders, winning the Bird of the Year title for 2024. The yellow-eyed penguin, also known as the hoiho, garnered 6,328 votes to secure its second victory in the annual contest organized by Forest and Bird.

Meanwhile, an unusual disruption occurred in the UK where a Great Western Railway (GWR) train service had to be cancelled. A pair of squirrels managed to board the 08:54 train from Reading to Gatwick Airport. However, one of the squirrels refused to leave the train, resulting in the termination of the service.

These peculiar incidents highlight how even the most unexpected events can capture public attention and disrupt daily routines.

(With inputs from agencies.)