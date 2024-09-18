Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes Hefei, E China

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Hefei in Anhui province, eastern China, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) reported on Wednesday. The quake hit Feidong county at 8:08 p.m. Beijing Time (1208 GMT) with an epicenter 12 kilometers deep.

No casualties have been reported, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Tremors were felt widely across Anhui and as far as Nanjing, the capital of neighboring Jiangsu province.

Hefei, the capital of Anhui and a rapidly developing electric vehicle manufacturing hub, home to companies like JAC Group, BYD, and NIO, appeared to have avoided significant damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)