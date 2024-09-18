Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes Hefei, E China

Left Menu

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Hefei, Anhui province, China. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers, caused no reported casualties. The tremor was widely felt across Anhui and in parts of Jiangsu. Hefei, a key electric vehicle industry hub, appeared to have avoided significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Hefei in Anhui province, eastern China, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) reported on Wednesday. The quake hit Feidong county at 8:08 p.m. Beijing Time (1208 GMT) with an epicenter 12 kilometers deep.

No casualties have been reported, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Tremors were felt widely across Anhui and as far as Nanjing, the capital of neighboring Jiangsu province.

Hefei, the capital of Anhui and a rapidly developing electric vehicle manufacturing hub, home to companies like JAC Group, BYD, and NIO, appeared to have avoided significant damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

