India's Ambitious 25-Year Cheetah Conservation Plan in Kuno-Gandhi Sagar

India plans to establish an inter-state cheetah conservation complex in the Kuno-Gandhi Sagar landscapes of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next 25 years. The 2023-24 Project Cheetah report outlines these efforts, including new cheetah arrivals, habitat preparations, and complex management involving multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India is set to create an inter-state cheetah conservation complex in the Kuno-Gandhi Sagar landscapes across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan within the next 25 years, according to the latest annual progress report of Project Cheetah.

Released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority on the second anniversary of Project Cheetah, the report reveals plans to bring new cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary by year-end, with the intention of releasing them into free-ranging conditions over the next five years.

In its first phase, the Action Plan for Introduction of Cheetah in Gandhi Sagar aims to release five to eight cheetahs into a 64-square kilometer predator-proof fenced area to focus on breeding.

Latest News

