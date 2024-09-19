India's Ambitious 25-Year Cheetah Conservation Plan in Kuno-Gandhi Sagar

India is set to create an inter-state cheetah conservation complex in the Kuno-Gandhi Sagar landscapes across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan within the next 25 years, according to the latest annual progress report of Project Cheetah.

Released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority on the second anniversary of Project Cheetah, the report reveals plans to bring new cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary by year-end, with the intention of releasing them into free-ranging conditions over the next five years.

In its first phase, the Action Plan for Introduction of Cheetah in Gandhi Sagar aims to release five to eight cheetahs into a 64-square kilometer predator-proof fenced area to focus on breeding.

