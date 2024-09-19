India's Ambitious 25-Year Cheetah Conservation Plan in Kuno-Gandhi Sagar
India plans to establish an inter-state cheetah conservation complex in the Kuno-Gandhi Sagar landscapes of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next 25 years. The 2023-24 Project Cheetah report outlines these efforts, including new cheetah arrivals, habitat preparations, and complex management involving multiple districts.
- Country:
- India
India is set to create an inter-state cheetah conservation complex in the Kuno-Gandhi Sagar landscapes across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan within the next 25 years, according to the latest annual progress report of Project Cheetah.
Released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority on the second anniversary of Project Cheetah, the report reveals plans to bring new cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary by year-end, with the intention of releasing them into free-ranging conditions over the next five years.
In its first phase, the Action Plan for Introduction of Cheetah in Gandhi Sagar aims to release five to eight cheetahs into a 64-square kilometer predator-proof fenced area to focus on breeding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Release Delay: Madhya Pradesh HC Objections Stall Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
CMAI Signs Strategic MOUs to Boost Garment Exports in UP and Rajasthan
Rahul Dravid Set to Lead Rajasthan Royals as Head Coach for IPL 2025
Airtel Expands Spectrum to Enhance Network in Rajasthan
Tragic Electrocution on Motorcycle in Rajasthan