EU Pledges Billions for Flood Recovery in Central Europe

The European Union will allocate billions of euros to assist central Europe in recovering from severe floods. The deluge has caused significant damage and fatalities across several countries, with EU funds aimed at rebuilding infrastructure swiftly. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized support for the affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union will make billions of euros available to help central Europe recover from severe floods, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday, pledging support for devastated regions. The torrential rains have caused extensive damage, killing at least 24 people and affecting countries from Romania to Poland.

Von der Leyen committed 10 billion euros from EU cohesion funds, easing usual conditions to expedite the response. Additionally, the EU's Solidarity Fund will be utilized for infrastructure rebuilding. The Polish and Czech governments have also announced significant financial commitments to address the damage.

In Wroclaw, Poland's third-largest city, flood defenses appeared to hold firm despite high water levels, while regional authorities and volunteers worked tirelessly in affected areas. Meanwhile, Hungary prepared for the rising Danube River, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban monitoring the situation in Budapest.

