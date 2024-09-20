Chemical Unit Fire Injures Six in Maharashtra

Six workers were injured, three of them critically, in a fire at a chemical unit in Tarapur industrial estate in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, an official said.

The fire broke out at 12 noon in a section of the factory, District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.

'Six workers, identified as Raj Mourya (45), Nishikant Chowdhari (36), Pawan Desle (32), Santosh Hindlekar (49), Adesh Chowdhary (25) and Chandan Shah (32), received burn wounds. Three of them are critical. All six are admitted in a local hospital,' he said.

The blaze was put out by factory staff itself before the fire brigade arrived at the site, a MIDC fire station official said.

(With inputs from agencies.)