Sinkhole Swallows Sanitation Truck at City Post Office

A truck from the civic sanitation department plunged into a sinkhole that suddenly emerged on the premises of the City Post Office around 4 pm on Friday, causing a commotion in the densely-populated Budhwar Peth locality. Fortunately, the driver of the jetting machine truck, which is typically used to clean drainage lines, managed to escape unhurt, according to a fire brigade official.

Despite the ongoing underground work by Pune Metro in the vicinity, the exact cause of the sinkhole has yet to be determined, the official noted. Video footage captured moments when the truck's rear slid into the gaping hole as the surface, paved with interlocking cement blocks, gave way beneath it.

Efforts to extract the ill-fated vehicle from the pit are currently in progress, amid heightened public interest and scrutiny.

