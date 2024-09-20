Brazil will not be issuing a dedicated sovereign Amazon bond, opting instead to fund rainforest protection through its environmental and social bond programme, a senior treasury official told Reuters.

Deputy Secretary for Public Debt Otavio Ladeira asserted that financing via existing ESG bonds, rather than launching new Amazon bonds, provides a more predictable and less cumbersome reporting process.

The government will also consider euro-denominated bonds if Brazil regains its investment grade rating. Brazil's current administration has successfully reduced Amazon deforestation by 50% through improved resource coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)