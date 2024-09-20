Left Menu

Brazil's Unique Approach to Amazon Conservation: No Sovereign Bonds Needed

Brazil has opted against launching a dedicated sovereign Amazon bond, choosing instead to utilize its environmental and social bond programme to fund rainforest protection. Deputy Secretary for Public Debt Otavio Ladeira emphasized a steady approach to ESG bonds, claiming it simplifies reporting and leverages ongoing initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:08 IST
Brazil's Unique Approach to Amazon Conservation: No Sovereign Bonds Needed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil will not be issuing a dedicated sovereign Amazon bond, opting instead to fund rainforest protection through its environmental and social bond programme, a senior treasury official told Reuters.

Deputy Secretary for Public Debt Otavio Ladeira asserted that financing via existing ESG bonds, rather than launching new Amazon bonds, provides a more predictable and less cumbersome reporting process.

The government will also consider euro-denominated bonds if Brazil regains its investment grade rating. Brazil's current administration has successfully reduced Amazon deforestation by 50% through improved resource coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024