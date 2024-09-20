Cheetah Reintroduction Success in India: A Promising Start

A landmark report from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) highlights the successful breeding of cheetahs in India, signifying the project's strong progress. The report underscores favorable habitat conditions, essential for supporting a thriving cheetah population.

This achievement was marked by the births of 17 cubs, 12 of whom have survived, showcasing the viability of the reintroduction efforts. Key to this success has been the meticulously managed mating processes within specially designed enclosures and the implementation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reproductive management.

The NTCA collaborated with the Wildlife Institute of India and the Madhya Pradesh forest department to prepare the SOP, which includes guidelines for monitoring mating pairs, pregnant and lactating females, neonatal care, and cub supervision. The report noted that these structured measures have established conditions conducive to the cheetahs' adaptation and survival in Kuno National Park.

