Left Menu

Cheetah Reintroduction Success in India: A Promising Start

A report by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) reveals the successful breeding of cheetahs in India, indicating favorable habitat conditions. The reintroduction project has seen 17 cubs born, 12 of which have survived. Measures include careful mating management and thorough monitoring to ensure their continued well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:21 IST
Cheetah Reintroduction Success in India: A Promising Start
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A landmark report from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) highlights the successful breeding of cheetahs in India, signifying the project's strong progress. The report underscores favorable habitat conditions, essential for supporting a thriving cheetah population.

This achievement was marked by the births of 17 cubs, 12 of whom have survived, showcasing the viability of the reintroduction efforts. Key to this success has been the meticulously managed mating processes within specially designed enclosures and the implementation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reproductive management.

The NTCA collaborated with the Wildlife Institute of India and the Madhya Pradesh forest department to prepare the SOP, which includes guidelines for monitoring mating pairs, pregnant and lactating females, neonatal care, and cub supervision. The report noted that these structured measures have established conditions conducive to the cheetahs' adaptation and survival in Kuno National Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024