Hurricane John: Mexico's Coastal Regions Brace for Impact

Mexico's top disaster agency issued a red alert for parts of the southern Pacific coast on Monday as Hurricane John rapidly intensified to a Category 2 storm, with forecasts suggesting it could grow even stronger before making landfall.

The national Civil Protection agency delivered its highest level of warning for coastal areas of Guerrero and Oaxaca states, urging residents to find shelter until further notice.

According to the agency, the storm was expected to make landfall between Copala, Guerrero, and Santiago Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, the U.S. National Hurricane Center alerted residents to potential flooding, storm surges, and hurricane-force winds, as the storm was approximately 30 miles from Guerrero's Punta Maldonado on Monday evening with sustained winds of 105 mph.

Residents in Puerto Escondido hurriedly secured property, while education officials announced school closures and the state power firm CFE mobilized worker convoys to Oaxaca ahead of the storm.

A hurricane warning has been issued from Acapulco to Huatulco, with a broader tropical storm warning extending to Salina Cruz. The NHC cautioned against heavy rainfall, predicting catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides through Thursday.

