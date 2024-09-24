Small Tsunami Waves Hit Remote Japanese Islands Following Offshore Earthquake

Small tsunami waves splashed ashore on remote Japanese islands on Tuesday morning after an earthquake that may have been triggered by volcanic activity.

The offshore quake struck off the Izu Islands, a region where about 21,500 people live. The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued a tsunami advisory, which was lifted about three hours later. Fortunately, no damage or injuries were reported.

Television footage showed minor waves at a wharf on Hachijo Island, around 300 kilometers south of Tokyo. Residents did not feel the quake but were aware of the tsunami advisory. Seismologist Fumihiko Imamura suggested that undersea volcanic activity might be the cause, leading to a rise or sinking of the seabed without causing significant rattling.

