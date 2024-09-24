Left Menu

Small Tsunami Waves Hit Remote Japanese Islands Following Offshore Earthquake

Small tsunami waves struck remote Japanese islands on Tuesday following an offshore earthquake potentially triggered by volcanic activity. No damage or injuries were reported, and the tsunami advisory was lifted after three hours. The quake occurred off the Izu Islands, 180 kilometers south of Hachijo Island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:22 IST
Small Tsunami Waves Hit Remote Japanese Islands Following Offshore Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Small tsunami waves splashed ashore on remote Japanese islands on Tuesday morning after an earthquake that may have been triggered by volcanic activity.

The offshore quake struck off the Izu Islands, a region where about 21,500 people live. The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued a tsunami advisory, which was lifted about three hours later. Fortunately, no damage or injuries were reported.

Television footage showed minor waves at a wharf on Hachijo Island, around 300 kilometers south of Tokyo. Residents did not feel the quake but were aware of the tsunami advisory. Seismologist Fumihiko Imamura suggested that undersea volcanic activity might be the cause, leading to a rise or sinking of the seabed without causing significant rattling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024