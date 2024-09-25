Left Menu

Tropical Storm Helene Strengthens, Prompts Evacuations and Emergency Declarations

Tropical Storm Helene is rapidly intensifying in the Caribbean Sea and expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday. The storm has led to evacuations, school closures, and emergency declarations in Florida and Georgia. Heavy rainfall and a life-threatening storm surge are forecast for the southeastern US starting Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:52 IST
Tropical Storm Helene Strengthens, Prompts Evacuations and Emergency Declarations
  • Country:
  • United States

Tropical Storm Helene is rapidly intensifying in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday as it moves north along Mexico's coast toward the US. This development has prompted evacuations, school closures, and emergency declarations in Florida and Georgia.

The US National Hurricane Centre forecasts that Helene will be near hurricane strength when it passes near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday and will intensify as it moves north across the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rainfall is expected for the southeastern US, with life-threatening storm surges predicted along Florida's west coast.

Officials have issued hurricane warnings for parts of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and Florida's northwestern coastline. Evacuation orders are in effect for several counties in Florida, and multiple school districts plan to close starting Wednesday. President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in Florida, deploying Federal Emergency Management Agency teams to support local first responders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024