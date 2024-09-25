Tropical Storm Helene Strengthens, Prompts Evacuations and Emergency Declarations

Tropical Storm Helene is rapidly intensifying in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday as it moves north along Mexico's coast toward the US. This development has prompted evacuations, school closures, and emergency declarations in Florida and Georgia.

The US National Hurricane Centre forecasts that Helene will be near hurricane strength when it passes near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday and will intensify as it moves north across the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rainfall is expected for the southeastern US, with life-threatening storm surges predicted along Florida's west coast.

Officials have issued hurricane warnings for parts of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and Florida's northwestern coastline. Evacuation orders are in effect for several counties in Florida, and multiple school districts plan to close starting Wednesday. President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in Florida, deploying Federal Emergency Management Agency teams to support local first responders.

(With inputs from agencies.)