Spaceflight Radiation Exposure and Innovations in Agriculture: A Glimpse into the Future

Recent scientific studies have yielded critical insights into radiation exposure during long-duration spaceflights, using mannequins and sensors aboard the Orion spacecraft. This data aims to improve astronaut safety on missions like a future voyage to Mars.

In Belgium, climate scientists are pioneering agricultural innovation with a project to grow pears in simulated future climate conditions. This research will help farmers adapt to upcoming environmental changes.

Meanwhile, NASA has postponed the launch of its Crew-9 mission with SpaceX to September 28, citing Tropical Storm Helene. The mission will see a NASA astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut journey to the International Space Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)