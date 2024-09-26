Left Menu

Spaceflight Radiation Exposure and Innovations in Agriculture: A Glimpse into the Future

Recent scientific news highlights include significant advancements in understanding spaceflight radiation exposure using mannequins and sensors, innovative climate research for future pear growth in Belgium, and NASA's rescheduled Crew-9 mission due to adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:28 IST
Spaceflight Radiation Exposure and Innovations in Agriculture: A Glimpse into the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent scientific studies have yielded critical insights into radiation exposure during long-duration spaceflights, using mannequins and sensors aboard the Orion spacecraft. This data aims to improve astronaut safety on missions like a future voyage to Mars.

In Belgium, climate scientists are pioneering agricultural innovation with a project to grow pears in simulated future climate conditions. This research will help farmers adapt to upcoming environmental changes.

Meanwhile, NASA has postponed the launch of its Crew-9 mission with SpaceX to September 28, citing Tropical Storm Helene. The mission will see a NASA astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut journey to the International Space Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024