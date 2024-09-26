Tragic Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh: One Dead, Infrastructure Ravaged
A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district caused the death of one person and led to the closure of 32 roads due to severe weather. Heavy rains impacted multiple areas, causing infrastructure damage and power supply issues, while authorities issued warnings for further bad weather.
A devastating cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district early on Thursday resulted in one fatality and the disruption of 32 roads, as confirmed by local officials.
Heavy downpours battered various parts of the state, leading to the closure of around 53 roads. The catastrophe struck Pardoni village, tragically claiming the life of Rangi and causing considerable damage to shops and infrastructure, including the collapse of four watermills in Amboya area, according to Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta.
The increased water level in the Yamuna river led to the closure of educational institutes in Poanta Sahib and Shallai, while isolated parts of the state are under an 'orange' alert for heavy rains and a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning. The state has encountered significant losses, with 185 deaths recorded from rain-related incidents this monsoon season and damage amounting to Rs 1,332 crore.
