Left Menu

Tragic Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh: One Dead, Infrastructure Ravaged

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district caused the death of one person and led to the closure of 32 roads due to severe weather. Heavy rains impacted multiple areas, causing infrastructure damage and power supply issues, while authorities issued warnings for further bad weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:07 IST
Tragic Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh: One Dead, Infrastructure Ravaged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district early on Thursday resulted in one fatality and the disruption of 32 roads, as confirmed by local officials.

Heavy downpours battered various parts of the state, leading to the closure of around 53 roads. The catastrophe struck Pardoni village, tragically claiming the life of Rangi and causing considerable damage to shops and infrastructure, including the collapse of four watermills in Amboya area, according to Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta.

The increased water level in the Yamuna river led to the closure of educational institutes in Poanta Sahib and Shallai, while isolated parts of the state are under an 'orange' alert for heavy rains and a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning. The state has encountered significant losses, with 185 deaths recorded from rain-related incidents this monsoon season and damage amounting to Rs 1,332 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024