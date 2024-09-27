Breaking Records and Building Dreams: Unusual Feats in Cycling and Technology
British adventurer Neil Laughton breaks the record for the highest-altitude bike ride atop a 7,246-meter Nepalese peak. Meanwhile, in Texas, the world's first 3D-printed hotel, El Cosmico, is taking shape, expanding with new units and homes built layer by layer by a giant 3D printer.
British adventurer Neil Laughton has set a new record by cycling atop a 7,246-meter Nepalese peak, Putha Huinchuli, on a fold-up bike. Laughton, accompanied by Sherpa Nima Kanchla, accomplished the ride over several days, adding a new feather to his cap as a former Royal Marine Commando.
In Texas, an expansive hotel and campground, El Cosmico, is breaking ground with technology. The world's first 3D-printed hotel is rising in the Texan desert with the help of a giant 3D printer. The project aims to build 43 new hotel units and 18 residential homes over 60 acres.
These unconventional feats highlight the continuous pursuit of innovation and adventure in our times, spanning from the rugged peaks of Nepal to the cutting-edge technologies reshaping our living spaces in Texas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
