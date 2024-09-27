Left Menu

Bihar Faces Imminent Flood Risk Amid Heavy Rainfall, IMD Warns

The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in parts of Bihar, warning of low to moderate flash flood risk in 13 districts. Authorities have been urged to stay on alert, and preventative measures are being taken. Rising water levels in several rivers have raised concerns, and evacuations have been initiated.

Patna | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:40 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a forecast predicting heavy rainfall across parts of Bihar, warning of a low to moderate 'flash flood risk' in 13 districts over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain is expected in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani, and Bhojpur districts, according to an IMD bulletin.

The Disaster Management Department (DMD) has advised district administrations to remain on high alert and undertake preventative measures. This comes amidst a flood-like situation already affecting around 13.5 lakh people in 12 districts along the Ganga River, following torrential rainfall.

The Bihar Water Resources Department (WRD) has sounded an alert for potential flooding along the Kosi and Gandak rivers due to rising water levels. Authorities plan to release substantial volumes of water from the Valmikinagar and Kosi Birpur barrages to mitigate the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

