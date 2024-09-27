Tropical Storm Helene Wreaks Havoc in Southeastern US

Tropical Storm Helene swept through the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida, unleashing life-threatening floods and causing severe destruction. At least 20 people lost their lives, and more than 4 million homes and businesses were left without power.

The storm hit Florida's Big Bend region with 140 mph winds before weakening as it moved into Georgia. Emergency personnel were deployed for thousands of water rescues, and officials urged residents to stay off the roads.

Extensive damage included submerged vehicles, overturned boats, closed highways, and grounded flights. Preliminary insurance losses are estimated to be in the billions, highlighting the storm's catastrophic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)