Tropical Storm Helene Wreaks Havoc in Southeastern US
Tropical Storm Helene brought catastrophic flooding and devastation to the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida. The powerful storm resulted in at least 20 fatalities, widespread power outages, and significant property damage. Emergency teams conducted numerous rescues, while officials urged residents to evacuate and avoid affected areas to ensure their safety.
Tropical Storm Helene swept through the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida, unleashing life-threatening floods and causing severe destruction. At least 20 people lost their lives, and more than 4 million homes and businesses were left without power.
The storm hit Florida's Big Bend region with 140 mph winds before weakening as it moved into Georgia. Emergency personnel were deployed for thousands of water rescues, and officials urged residents to stay off the roads.
Extensive damage included submerged vehicles, overturned boats, closed highways, and grounded flights. Preliminary insurance losses are estimated to be in the billions, highlighting the storm's catastrophic impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course
Security Scare Near Trump's Golf Club in Florida
Gunshots Reported Near Donald Trump in Florida
Foiled Assassination Attempt on Trump While Golfing in Florida
Russian National Arrested in Florida on Smuggling and Money Laundering Charges