Tropical Storm Helene Wreaks Havoc in Southeastern US

Tropical Storm Helene brought catastrophic flooding and devastation to the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida. The powerful storm resulted in at least 20 fatalities, widespread power outages, and significant property damage. Emergency teams conducted numerous rescues, while officials urged residents to evacuate and avoid affected areas to ensure their safety.

Updated: 27-09-2024 23:03 IST
Tropical Storm Helene swept through the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida, unleashing life-threatening floods and causing severe destruction. At least 20 people lost their lives, and more than 4 million homes and businesses were left without power.

The storm hit Florida's Big Bend region with 140 mph winds before weakening as it moved into Georgia. Emergency personnel were deployed for thousands of water rescues, and officials urged residents to stay off the roads.

Extensive damage included submerged vehicles, overturned boats, closed highways, and grounded flights. Preliminary insurance losses are estimated to be in the billions, highlighting the storm's catastrophic impact.

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

