Devastation in Northern Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi's Impact

Asia's strongest storm this year, Typhoon Yagi, has wreaked havoc in northern Vietnam, causing damages estimated at 81.5 trillion dong ($3.31 billion), double previous projections, state media reported on Saturday. The typhoon claimed 299 lives with 34 still missing, devastating export-oriented industrial zones, destroying factories, and flooding farmlands.

The economic toll, largely due to landslides and flash floods, was detailed by state-run Vietnam News Agency, quoting Agriculture Minister Le Minh Hoan. Initial assessments pegged the damage at $1.6 billion, a figure that threatened to trim economic growth forecasts by 0.15 percentage point this year.

Minister Hoan called for immediate measures to assist recovery in the worst-hit areas, particularly agriculture. The typhoon's aftermath has driven up live pig prices, affecting local food markets. Additionally, S&P Global reported that debt relief measures mandated for banks could impact their profitability.

