Delhi Mayor Demands Urgent Road Repair Report

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to submit a status report on road maintenance and construction within two days, highlighting concerns over the deteriorating condition of roads across the city.
In a letter addressed to the Commissioner on Saturday, Oberoi emphasized that damaged roads contribute to Delhi's air pollution by suspending road dust.
Oberoi stated that the disrepair of MCD roads in various colonies not only complicates travel but also increases the risk of accidents for residents due to potholes.
She called the delayed maintenance and construction of MCD roads in the national capital 'unacceptable,' warning that any further delays could exacerbate Delhi's pollution issues.
Oberoi noted that the MCD has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for road maintenance and an additional Rs 500 crore from her discretionary fund for the current fiscal year. She has asked for detailed information on fund utilization, reasons for delays, and the current status of road projects funded by her discretionary fund.
The mayor requested a breakdown of expenditure across different budget heads and a project-wise update on roadwork implementation.
Oberoi has directed the commissioner to provide the status of MCD road maintenance and construction within two working days, specifically by 5 pm on Monday.
