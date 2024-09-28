Hurricane Helene: Southeast US Faces Devastation

Hurricane Helene has left a path of destruction in its wake, causing at least 52 deaths and billions of dollars in damages across the southeastern US. More than 3 million residents are without power as the storm raced through the region, leaving behind felled trees, destroyed homes, and overflowing rivers.

Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend as a Category 4 hurricane with winds reaching 140 mph. Its rapid movement through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee has resulted in extensive damage, with multiple regions witnessing uprooted trees, breached dams, and landslides. Videos from Asheville, North Carolina, portray the city underwater, cutting it off from the outside world.

The devastation included hundreds of water rescues, including a significant operation in East Tennessee where patients and staff were airlifted from a roof-surrounded hospital. Heavy rainfall and flooding persisted over the weekend, with the National Hurricane Center issuing various flood warnings. Despite the storm transitioning into a post-tropical cyclone, its effects continued to be felt across Tennessee and Ohio.

(With inputs from agencies.)