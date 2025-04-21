Left Menu

BJP and CM Abdullah Mobilize Aid for Ramban Landslide Crisis

A BJP team led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma visited Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, to survey the damage caused by a fatal landslide that claimed three lives. The state and central governments are mobilizing resources for relief, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah coordinates restoration efforts on affected highways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:56 IST
BJP and CM Abdullah Mobilize Aid for Ramban Landslide Crisis
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly LoP Sunil Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Sharma, announced Monday that a BJP delegation has arrived in Ramban to assess the disastrous aftermath of a landslide that tragically claimed three lives. Sharma assured that the central government is fully committed to providing aid to those affected.

BJP representatives intend to compile a comprehensive report on the disaster's impact to advocate for state and central assistance. Sharma emphasized the BJP's dedication to facilitating relief efforts, promising financial support for the affected residents.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the dire situation, focusing on heavily impacted areas near the National Highway. Abdullah informed that NDRF teams would be deployed, restoration efforts are underway, and relief funds will be accessed to compensate victims.

The catastrophic landslide followed heavy rains, sparking tragic losses and infrastructure damage in Ramban's Bagahana village. Efforts to restore normalcy, including clearing debris and aiding displaced families, are ongoing as officials collaborate with central authorities for additional support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

