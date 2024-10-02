Left Menu

Leopard Mauls Farmer to Death in South Kheri Forest Division

A 50-year-old farmer named Prabhu Dayal was killed by a leopard in Bhadaiya village, South Kheri forest division. Initially suspected to be a tiger attack, pugmarks confirmed it as a leopard. This marks the third human casualty since August 27 in the same region. Authorities urge villagers to observe safety measures.

Leopard Mauls Farmer to Death in South Kheri Forest Division
A 50-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a leopard in Bhadaiya village under the Mohammadi range of the South Kheri forest division, officials reported.

Prabhu Dayal from Shahpur Raja village was attacked in a sugarcane field near Bela Pahara reserved forests, an area known for wild animal movements, according to Sanjay Biswal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the South Kheri forest division.

While villagers initially suspected a tiger attack, pugmarks confirmed it was a leopard. Forest teams are deployed, and villagers have been advised to work in groups and avoid areas with reported wild animal sightings, Biswal noted.

This is the third human casualty in the Mohammadi range since August 27, when a tiger killed a farmer, Ambarish Kumar. On September 11, the same tiger killed Jakir from the neighboring Muda Assi village, officials said.

Tuesday's attack spot, near Bhadaiya village, is 20 to 25 km from Imaliya and Muda Assi villages. After these incidents, forest teams, including tranquillising experts, were combing the area to locate and capture the tiger, DFO Biswal added.

