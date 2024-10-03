Left Menu

Navi Mumbai's Water Woes: A Push for New Sources

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is exploring new water sources to meet the needs of its growing population. A consultant and expert committee led by Commissioner Kailas Shinde have been appointed to investigate options, including using wastewater to supplement the city's water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:37 IST
Navi Mumbai's Water Woes: A Push for New Sources
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is taking action to address looming water shortages as the city's population continues to swell. Officials announced the appointment of a consultant to explore new sources of water, complemented by an expert committee headed by Commissioner Kailas Shinde.

The committee is tasked with identifying viable options to boost water availability. Proposals have been forwarded to the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation, recognizing the current supply from the Morbe dam—450 million litres daily—may prove inadequate for future demands. Major infrastructure projects, such as the Navi Mumbai international airport, make this a pressing issue.

To tackle the challenges of implementing new water sources, NMMC issued a tender for a consultant. This initiative will involve exhaustive studies covering environmental, feasibility, legal, and financial aspects. Among the proposed solutions is the use of wastewater from the Patalganga River and Tata Power's Bhira station, which could supplement the city's water needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024