Navi Mumbai's Water Woes: A Push for New Sources

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is taking action to address looming water shortages as the city's population continues to swell. Officials announced the appointment of a consultant to explore new sources of water, complemented by an expert committee headed by Commissioner Kailas Shinde.

The committee is tasked with identifying viable options to boost water availability. Proposals have been forwarded to the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation, recognizing the current supply from the Morbe dam—450 million litres daily—may prove inadequate for future demands. Major infrastructure projects, such as the Navi Mumbai international airport, make this a pressing issue.

To tackle the challenges of implementing new water sources, NMMC issued a tender for a consultant. This initiative will involve exhaustive studies covering environmental, feasibility, legal, and financial aspects. Among the proposed solutions is the use of wastewater from the Patalganga River and Tata Power's Bhira station, which could supplement the city's water needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)