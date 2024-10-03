Left Menu

Leopard Menace: Udaipur Villages on High Alert

A leopard has caused panic across 20 villages near Udaipur after killing seven people over two weeks. Authorities, including forest officials and the army, are employing various methods including firing crackers to catch or eliminate the animal. Schools have been closed for safety precautions.

Updated: 03-10-2024 14:20 IST
In a startling development, a leopard on the loose has thrown 20 villages near Udaipur into a state of fear, resulting in residents staying indoors and schools being closed. The leopard has tragically claimed seven lives over the past two weeks in the Godunda and Badgaon subdivisions.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh revealed that a coordinated team of over 100 individuals from the forest department, police, and the army has cordoned off a 20-kilometer area near Udaipur City. The focus is on two villages, Kelvon Ka Kheda and Rathod Ka Guda, after the latest attacks occurred there.

Efforts to capture the elusive predator continue, with the forest department authorizing its shooting. Teams are using disruptive tactics such as firing crackers and playing drums to drive the leopard into the open. Precautionary measures include closing schools and advising residents to move in groups and with sticks in hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

