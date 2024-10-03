Impending Downpour: Low-Pressure System Targets Bay of Bengal
A low-pressure area is predicted to form over the north Bay of Bengal, leading to isolated heavy rainfall across West Bengal. The sub-Himalayan districts may experience very heavy rain, potentially causing landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Odisha is expected to see light to moderate rain.
03-10-2024
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is expected to form over the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, leading to sporadic heavy rainfall across various regions in West Bengal.
The weather system is predicted to bring particularly intense rain to the sub-Himalayan districts through Saturday, with chances of extremely heavy precipitation in select locations.
The development is also likely to cause heavy rainfall in the southern Bengal districts on Friday, with potential landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Coastal areas may experience squally winds, prompting warnings to fishermen.
