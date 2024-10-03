Impending Downpour: Low-Pressure System Targets Bay of Bengal

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is expected to form over the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, leading to sporadic heavy rainfall across various regions in West Bengal.

The weather system is predicted to bring particularly intense rain to the sub-Himalayan districts through Saturday, with chances of extremely heavy precipitation in select locations.

The development is also likely to cause heavy rainfall in the southern Bengal districts on Friday, with potential landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Coastal areas may experience squally winds, prompting warnings to fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)