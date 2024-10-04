PM Modi to Inaugurate Major Development Projects in Maharashtra

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra to kick off a slew of development initiatives valued at over Rs 56,000 crore, as announced by his office. Modi aims to inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum in Washim and introduce Rs 23,300 crore worth of projects related to the agricultural sector.

As part of his visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate development projects in Thane worth over Rs 32,800 crore. Among these, he'll kickstart the BKC-Aarey JVLR metro route, aiming to address Thane's transit needs. He will also oversee the release of the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi.

The initiatives align with upcoming assembly polls, including unveiling projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and boosting solar energy through the 'Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana.' Infrastructure projects covering metro lines, freeway extensions, and the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area are also on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)