Left Menu

PM Modi to Inaugurate Major Development Projects in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch several development initiatives in Maharashtra, totaling over Rs 56,000 crore. This includes inaugurating the Banjara Virasat Museum, various agricultural and infrastructure projects, expanding the metro, and enhancing connectivity. These efforts coincide with imminent state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:17 IST
PM Modi to Inaugurate Major Development Projects in Maharashtra
projects
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra to kick off a slew of development initiatives valued at over Rs 56,000 crore, as announced by his office. Modi aims to inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum in Washim and introduce Rs 23,300 crore worth of projects related to the agricultural sector.

As part of his visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate development projects in Thane worth over Rs 32,800 crore. Among these, he'll kickstart the BKC-Aarey JVLR metro route, aiming to address Thane's transit needs. He will also oversee the release of the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi.

The initiatives align with upcoming assembly polls, including unveiling projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and boosting solar energy through the 'Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana.' Infrastructure projects covering metro lines, freeway extensions, and the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area are also on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024