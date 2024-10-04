Taiwan Resumes Normalcy as Typhoon Krathon Weakens

Taiwan has resumed normal activities, including work, classes, and flights, following the dissipation of Typhoon Krathon. The island faced torrential rain and strong winds, leading to significant disruptions over three days.

Despite weakening to a tropical depression, a heavy rain advisory continues for Taiwan's northern coastal and mountainous regions, where landslides have occurred. Krathon submerged roads and toppled trees, particularly impacting southern and eastern coastal areas.

Emergency services have reported two fatalities related to the storm and one missing person swept from a bridge. Authorities had prepared for devastation similar to a historic 1977 typhoon, but Krathon lost strength more quickly than anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)