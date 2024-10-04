Taiwan Resumes Normalcy as Typhoon Krathon Weakens
Taiwan has resumed work, classes, and flights after the weakening of Typhoon Krathon, which had brought heavy rains and disruptions. While the storm dissipated over central mountains, a heavy rain advisory remained in northern areas. The typhoon caused landslides, flooding, two fatalities, and left one person missing.
Taiwan has resumed normal activities, including work, classes, and flights, following the dissipation of Typhoon Krathon. The island faced torrential rain and strong winds, leading to significant disruptions over three days.
Despite weakening to a tropical depression, a heavy rain advisory continues for Taiwan's northern coastal and mountainous regions, where landslides have occurred. Krathon submerged roads and toppled trees, particularly impacting southern and eastern coastal areas.
Emergency services have reported two fatalities related to the storm and one missing person swept from a bridge. Authorities had prepared for devastation similar to a historic 1977 typhoon, but Krathon lost strength more quickly than anticipated.
