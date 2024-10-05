Seismic Tremors Shake New Zealand's Cook Strait
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has hit Cook Strait, New Zealand, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 42 kilometers.
An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck the Cook Strait area of New Zealand, confirmed the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre on Saturday.
The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 42 kilometers, providing a moderate jolt to the surrounding regions.
Officials are assessing the impact and monitoring aftershocks that may follow the event.
