Left Menu

Seismic Tremors Shake New Zealand's Cook Strait

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has hit Cook Strait, New Zealand, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 42 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:00 IST
Seismic Tremors Shake New Zealand's Cook Strait
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck the Cook Strait area of New Zealand, confirmed the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre on Saturday.

The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 42 kilometers, providing a moderate jolt to the surrounding regions.

Officials are assessing the impact and monitoring aftershocks that may follow the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024