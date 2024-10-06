Bengaluru Battles Heavy Rainfall: Waterlogging and Trees Down

Heavy showers on the night of October 5 caused significant waterlogging and tree falls in parts of Bengaluru.

The city's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is actively engaged in clearing water and uprooted trees to restore normalcy, according to official sources.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city received 10.4 mm of rainfall on Saturday, with the southern and eastern regions being the most affected, resulting in submerged roads and disrupted traffic.

