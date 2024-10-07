Left Menu

Florida Braces For Massive Evacuations As Hurricane Milton Approaches

Florida prepares for a massive evacuation as Hurricane Milton intensifies, threatening the region still recovering from Hurricane Helene's destruction. Authorities urge residents to leave, with forecasts predicting damage and impacts similar to or worse than previous hurricanes. Federal and state resources are mobilized for response and recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 03:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 03:19 IST
Florida Braces For Massive Evacuations As Hurricane Milton Approaches

Florida is gearing up for its largest evacuation since 2017 as Hurricane Milton gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the state's western coast. Meteorologists forecast the storm's landfall near the populous Tampa Bay area by Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Milton follows closely on Hurricane Helene's heels, worsening conditions in areas still reeling from the previous storm's impact. Florida's emergency management division director, Kevin Guthrie, urges residents to evacuate preemptively, calling this the largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma.

Governor Ron DeSantis cautions of heightened risks, including storm surges and power outages, worsened by lingering debris from Helene. Federal and state relief efforts are underway, with over 15,000 personnel mobilized. President Joe Biden promises financial assistance as the damage estimates soar into the billions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024