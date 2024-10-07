Florida Braces For Massive Evacuations As Hurricane Milton Approaches
Florida prepares for a massive evacuation as Hurricane Milton intensifies, threatening the region still recovering from Hurricane Helene's destruction. Authorities urge residents to leave, with forecasts predicting damage and impacts similar to or worse than previous hurricanes. Federal and state resources are mobilized for response and recovery efforts.
Florida is gearing up for its largest evacuation since 2017 as Hurricane Milton gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the state's western coast. Meteorologists forecast the storm's landfall near the populous Tampa Bay area by Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Milton follows closely on Hurricane Helene's heels, worsening conditions in areas still reeling from the previous storm's impact. Florida's emergency management division director, Kevin Guthrie, urges residents to evacuate preemptively, calling this the largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma.
Governor Ron DeSantis cautions of heightened risks, including storm surges and power outages, worsened by lingering debris from Helene. Federal and state relief efforts are underway, with over 15,000 personnel mobilized. President Joe Biden promises financial assistance as the damage estimates soar into the billions.
