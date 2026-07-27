LeBron James Joins the Philadelphia 76ers: A New Chapter in a Legendary Career

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially announced the signing of LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, who will wear the iconic No. 23 jersey. On Monday, a photo of James' blue jersey was shared on the team's social media channels alongside a crown, a nod to his 'King James' nickname.

Josh Harris, the Sixers' Managing Partner, expressed excitement about James' addition to the team in a press release, stating, 'I cannot wait to see LeBron alongside Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and our talented roster as we work to deliver a championship for Philly.' Harris also warmly welcomed James and his family to the 76ers.

James, at 41, announced his decision to join the 76ers last Friday. Having won championships with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers, he aims to become the first player to win NBA titles with four different teams. This move marks the beginning of a new chapter in James' legendary career, filled with hopes of leading the Sixers to their first title in 43 years.