Court Upholds Colorado's Rental Car Fee to Combat Congestion

The 10th U.S. Court of Appeals confirmed Colorado's $3 daily congestion impact charge on rental cars, rejecting an industry group's challenge. Introduced in 2024, the fee targets short-term rentals to alleviate road congestion, with investments in transit and rail services intended to mitigate the traffic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 21:41 IST
Court Upholds Colorado's Rental Car Fee to Combat Congestion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The 10th U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld Colorado's $3 per day congestion impact charge on rental cars, marking a victory for state transportation initiatives.

This decision, delivered on Monday, dismisses a challenge raised by an industry group representing major rental companies like Avis, Hertz, and Enterprise.

The fee, approved in 2024, applies to rentals of 30 days or less, aiming to offset the effects of rental car usage on public roads. Colorado officials have argued that investing in transit and rail services will help reduce traffic congestion as more rental cars enter the state’s transport ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026