BHASHINI Showcases Multilingual AI for Haryana Assembly

The Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD), operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has conducted a multilingual artificial intelligence workshop for officials of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat to demonstrate how AI-powered language technologies can improve legislative processes and make governance more accessible.

The workshop brought together Members of the Legislative Assembly, Secretariat officials and technology stakeholders to explore how multilingual AI can support legislative documentation, simplify communication across languages and improve citizens' access to legislative information.

The initiative forms part of BHASHINI's broader vision of creating a Language-First Digital Public Infrastructure, ensuring that language does not become a barrier to governance or public participation.

Live demonstrations highlight AI-powered language solutions

Participants were introduced to BHASHINI's core language technologies, including Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), Text-to-Speech (TTS), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), transliteration tools and multilingual APIs.

Live demonstrations showed how these technologies can perform real-time speech recognition, transcription, translation and document processing. Officials also explored how these solutions could be integrated into government applications and digital platforms to improve record management, multilingual communication and citizen engagement.

The workshop examined the potential for AI to support voice-first interactions, provide multilingual access to legislative documents and improve the efficiency of parliamentary workflows while making legislative information easier for citizens to access in their preferred language.

Human expertise remains central to legislative processes

Digital India BHASHINI Division CEO Amitabh Nag said multilingual AI has the potential to transform governance by enabling citizens to access digital public services in the language they understand best. He stressed that collaboration between governments, technology providers and public institutions will be essential for expanding the adoption of indigenous language technologies across the country.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretary Rajiv Prashad said technology should improve accuracy, efficiency and transparency without compromising the authenticity of official legislative records. He noted that while AI can simplify transcription, translation and documentation, human verification remains essential to maintain the quality and reliability of parliamentary proceedings.

Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Harvinder Kalyan said artificial intelligence should complement rather than replace human decision-making, helping legislative institutions improve documentation and public accessibility while keeping accountability and human judgment at the centre of official work.

Supporting more inclusive digital governance

Advisor to the Speaker Ram Narayan Yadav described the presentation on AI-powered transcription and translation as valuable, while emphasising the importance of careful human review to ensure factual accuracy, correct grammar and appropriate language in official records.

BHASHINI said its collaboration with the Haryana Vidhan Sabha represents another step toward creating multilingual, technology-enabled legislative institutions. By combining AI with human expertise, the initiative seeks to make governance more inclusive, efficient and accessible while ensuring that India's linguistic diversity becomes a strength rather than a barrier in public administration.