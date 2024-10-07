Brick&Bolt Launches Cutting-Edge Bangalore Experience Centre Amidst Real Estate Boom

In a strategic move to capture the thriving Bangalore real estate market, Brick&Bolt has launched its cutting-edge Experience Centre in Koramangala. This 15,000 sq. ft. facility aims to redefine home construction engagement by seamlessly blending office space with an interactive showroom for plot owners.

The launch coincides with a significant upsurge in Bangalore's property market, driven by IT sector growth, startup activities, and enhanced infrastructure like new roads and metro lines. Notably, Bangalore's real estate recorded a 30% year-on-year sales growth in Q1 2024, leading property values to soar.

Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO of Brick&Bolt, highlighted that the new centre supports plot owners with expert advice and personalized house construction solutions, boosting confidence in their choices. As part of their expansion strategy, Brick&Bolt has also positioned itself in Noida and Hyderabad, with plans for more Experience Centres in the pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)