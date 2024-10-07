Assam's Conservationist Shines at Global Environmental Forums

Purnima Devi Barman, a celebrated wildlife conservationist from Assam, has been invited to Stuttgart, Germany, as a key participant in Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Garden's environmental education program for October. The program is designed to promote comprehensive learning and foster exchange in the field of environmental education.

As a United Nations Champion of the Earth awardee and recipient of the Whitley Fund for Nature's Green Oscars, Barman will share her conservation insights through a series of sessions, workshops, and interactive activities. These efforts aim to broaden understanding and engage diverse audiences in environmental stewardship, according to a recent press release.

Barman will also address the annual conference of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA) at Leipzig Zoo, drawing approximately 900 participants. Her presentations will cover topics such as the cohabitation strategies of the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork with local communities in Assam and effective environmental education models for avian conservation. Her visit marks a pivotal step in international conservation collaboration and awareness building.

