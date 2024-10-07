Left Menu

Assam's Conservationist Shines at Global Environmental Forums

Renowned conservationist Purnima Devi Barman from Assam is set to participate in significant global environmental events in Germany, sharing her experiences and initiatives. Barman will engage in talks and workshops on conservation, focusing on her work with endangered species, including the Greater Adjutant Stork.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:38 IST
Assam's Conservationist Shines at Global Environmental Forums
  • Country:
  • India

Purnima Devi Barman, a celebrated wildlife conservationist from Assam, has been invited to Stuttgart, Germany, as a key participant in Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Garden's environmental education program for October. The program is designed to promote comprehensive learning and foster exchange in the field of environmental education.

As a United Nations Champion of the Earth awardee and recipient of the Whitley Fund for Nature's Green Oscars, Barman will share her conservation insights through a series of sessions, workshops, and interactive activities. These efforts aim to broaden understanding and engage diverse audiences in environmental stewardship, according to a recent press release.

Barman will also address the annual conference of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA) at Leipzig Zoo, drawing approximately 900 participants. Her presentations will cover topics such as the cohabitation strategies of the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork with local communities in Assam and effective environmental education models for avian conservation. Her visit marks a pivotal step in international conservation collaboration and awareness building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024