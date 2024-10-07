SECL's Green Initiative: A Rs 169 Crore Plantation Push

Coal India subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), has announced plans to allocate Rs 169 crore towards a comprehensive plantation initiative in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh over the next five years. This move is part of a significant push for environmental sustainability in the region.

In collaboration with the Rajya Van Vikas Nigam, SECL intends to plant over 38 lakh saplings, comprising 26 lakh in Chhattisgarh and 12 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, between 2023 and 2028. Each plantation year will be supported by a four-year maintenance period to ensure the saplings thrive and contribute to the ecosystem effectively.

This effort is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. To date, SECL has successfully planted 1,46,675 saplings across its operational zones, reinforcing its commitment to green initiatives and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)