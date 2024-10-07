Left Menu

SECL's Green Initiative: A Rs 169 Crore Plantation Push

Coal India-arm SECL commits Rs 169 crore to plantation drives in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh aimed at planting 38 lakh saplings over five years. This initiative aligns with the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and includes a four-year maintenance period for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:06 IST
SECL's Green Initiative: A Rs 169 Crore Plantation Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Coal India subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), has announced plans to allocate Rs 169 crore towards a comprehensive plantation initiative in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh over the next five years. This move is part of a significant push for environmental sustainability in the region.

In collaboration with the Rajya Van Vikas Nigam, SECL intends to plant over 38 lakh saplings, comprising 26 lakh in Chhattisgarh and 12 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, between 2023 and 2028. Each plantation year will be supported by a four-year maintenance period to ensure the saplings thrive and contribute to the ecosystem effectively.

This effort is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. To date, SECL has successfully planted 1,46,675 saplings across its operational zones, reinforcing its commitment to green initiatives and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

