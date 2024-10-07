Left Menu

Wall Street Woes: Market Dips Amid Treasury Yield Surge

Wall Street's major indices fell on Monday as rising Treasury yields affected investor sentiment. The Federal Reserve's potential interest rate changes have led investors to reassess their positions. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all opened lower, reflecting these market concerns.

Updated: 07-10-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:05 IST
Wall Street's key indices opened lower on Monday, driven down by a surge in Treasury yields. Investors are reassessing their strategies as they anticipate changes in the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced an initial drop of 63.2 points or 0.15%, settling at 42,289.51. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 decreased by 13.3 points or 0.23%, opening at 5,737.8. These declines point to a cautious market mood ahead of potential monetary policy shifts.

In similar fashion, the Nasdaq Composite shed 57.7 points or 0.32%, landing at 18,080.115 at the start of trading. This trend underscores the ongoing uncertainty among investors as they navigate through fluctuations in financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

