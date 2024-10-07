Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Hyderabad's Musi River Restoration Plan

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka defends the Congress government's Musi river restoration project amidst allegations from opposition parties. Criticized for corruption and displacement concerns, the government assures measures to rejuvenate Hyderabad's water bodies and calls for constructive suggestions from critics rather than baseless accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has accused opposition parties of leveling unfounded claims against the Congress government's Musi river restoration plan. He emphasized the government's readiness to provide relief for those affected by relocation efforts, vital for transforming Hyderabad into a global city.

Criticism has come from the main opposition, BRS, concerning potential corruption and displacement linked to the project. Despite opposition, the Deputy CM assured that the Congress government is committed to ensuring Hyderabad remains livable and intends to rejuvenate the Musi river for future generations.

Referencing past administrations, Vikramarka highlighted that former leaders, including K Chandrasekhar Rao, had only made promises which fell through. With illegal park occupations and vanishing lakes, he cited London's Thames river development as an aspirational model for Hyderabad, aiming to capture global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

