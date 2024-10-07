Delhi Cracks Down on Construction Pollution: RML Hospital Site Fined
Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai fined a construction company Rs 5 lakh for not adhering to anti-dust norms at RML Hospital. During an inspection, similar issues were found at other sites. The government has launched a winter action plan to fight pollution, emphasizing compliance with dust control guidelines.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on a construction firm building a new block at RML Hospital for breaching anti-dust regulations, announcing this action during a site inspection.
The company received a formal notice to comply fully with the 14-point guidelines, urged to submit a detailed report to the DPCC, or face daily penalties. Similar violations were found at another site, lacking effective anti-smog measures.
Highlighting the government's efforts, Rai explained that the anti-dust campaign forms part of a broader 21-point winter action plan against pollution, operational since September 25. Implementation involves 523 monitoring teams, 500 water sprinklers, and 85 road sweeping machines to enhance air quality in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- environment
- fine
- pollution
- RML Hospital
- Gopal Rai
- construction
- DPCC
- anti-dust
- compliance
ALSO READ
Violence Erupts Over Shop Construction in Ajmer, Rajasthan
Bridge Collapse in Patna Raises Concerns Over Construction Standards
Gopal Rai Assumes Role of Delhi's Environment Minister Amid Leadership Changes, Atishi Becomes Chief Minister
Under-Construction Bridge Collapse Raises Safety Concerns in Bihar
Tragic Construction Collapse Claims Two Lives in Dharmapal Khadda Colony