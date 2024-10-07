Delhi Cracks Down on Construction Pollution: RML Hospital Site Fined

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on a construction firm building a new block at RML Hospital for breaching anti-dust regulations, announcing this action during a site inspection.

The company received a formal notice to comply fully with the 14-point guidelines, urged to submit a detailed report to the DPCC, or face daily penalties. Similar violations were found at another site, lacking effective anti-smog measures.

Highlighting the government's efforts, Rai explained that the anti-dust campaign forms part of a broader 21-point winter action plan against pollution, operational since September 25. Implementation involves 523 monitoring teams, 500 water sprinklers, and 85 road sweeping machines to enhance air quality in Delhi.

