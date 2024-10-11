Left Menu

Hyderabad's Futuristic Leap: 'Future City' Initiative

Hyderabad embarks on a transformative journey with plans for a 'Future City,' redeveloping Musi river, and constructing a Regional Ring Road. The city aims to establish hubs for education, sports, and medical tourism. This initiative marks a significant evolution from its historical development phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:35 IST
Hyderabad's Futuristic Leap: 'Future City' Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad is on the brink of a transformative phase with the Telangana government planning to establish a 'Future City' on the city's outskirts. This ambitious project aims to revamp the Musi river and build a Regional Ring Road, enhancing the city's infrastructure and global appeal.

During a recent book launch, Special Chief Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan highlighted the project's focus on creating dedicated hubs for education, sports, and medical tourism. This initiative aims to propel Hyderabad, historically developed in phases by various rulers and leaders, to greater heights.

The book, 'Beyond Biryani - The Making of a Globalised Hyderabad' by Dinesh C Sharma, explores the city's evolution. As the book draws attention to the past narratives of Hyderabad, the 'Future City' seeks to address gaps and redefine the city's modern image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024