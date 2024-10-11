Hyderabad's Futuristic Leap: 'Future City' Initiative

Hyderabad is on the brink of a transformative phase with the Telangana government planning to establish a 'Future City' on the city's outskirts. This ambitious project aims to revamp the Musi river and build a Regional Ring Road, enhancing the city's infrastructure and global appeal.

During a recent book launch, Special Chief Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan highlighted the project's focus on creating dedicated hubs for education, sports, and medical tourism. This initiative aims to propel Hyderabad, historically developed in phases by various rulers and leaders, to greater heights.

The book, 'Beyond Biryani - The Making of a Globalised Hyderabad' by Dinesh C Sharma, explores the city's evolution. As the book draws attention to the past narratives of Hyderabad, the 'Future City' seeks to address gaps and redefine the city's modern image.

