Tragic Incident at Tagore Garden: Elderly Man's Fatal Decision

A tragic incident unfolded at Tagore Garden Metro Station in West Delhi when a 60-year-old man chose to end his life by leaping in front of a moving train on Friday evening.

The elderly victim, a resident of Subhash Nagar, had reportedly been battling depression for several months, according to a statement from local police.

The heart-wrenching moment was captured on CCTV at platform number 2. Authorities have informed the man's family and have launched an official investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)