Tragic Incident at Tagore Garden: Elderly Man's Fatal Decision
A 60-year-old man died by suicide at Tagore Garden Metro Station in West Delhi by jumping in front of a train. The resident of Subhash Nagar had been suffering from depression. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the authorities have notified his family while continuing investigations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 00:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at Tagore Garden Metro Station in West Delhi when a 60-year-old man chose to end his life by leaping in front of a moving train on Friday evening.
The elderly victim, a resident of Subhash Nagar, had reportedly been battling depression for several months, according to a statement from local police.
The heart-wrenching moment was captured on CCTV at platform number 2. Authorities have informed the man's family and have launched an official investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wayne Langford Appointed to Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Board
Govt and Auckland Business Chamber Partner to Provide Mental Health Support for Business Owners
Majority of Indian Employees Seek Enhanced Mental Health Support in Workplaces: Survey
Kamala Harris on Identity, Mental Health, and Marijuana Legalization
Law Student's Tragic Leap in Delhi Amid Mental Health Struggles