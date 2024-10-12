Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Tagore Garden: Elderly Man's Fatal Decision

A 60-year-old man died by suicide at Tagore Garden Metro Station in West Delhi by jumping in front of a train. The resident of Subhash Nagar had been suffering from depression. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the authorities have notified his family while continuing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 00:02 IST
Tragic Incident at Tagore Garden: Elderly Man's Fatal Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Tagore Garden Metro Station in West Delhi when a 60-year-old man chose to end his life by leaping in front of a moving train on Friday evening.

The elderly victim, a resident of Subhash Nagar, had reportedly been battling depression for several months, according to a statement from local police.

The heart-wrenching moment was captured on CCTV at platform number 2. Authorities have informed the man's family and have launched an official investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

