Aftermath of Hurricane Milton: Journey Back Home

Florida residents face slow returns home as they journey back from evacuations prompted by Hurricane Milton, a Category 3 storm that wreaked havoc across parts of the state. Traffic congestion and damage assessment loom as significant hurdles to normalcy.

"I love my house, but I'm not dying in it," says Fred Neuman, who fled Siesta Key, heading 500 miles to Destin. Despite some property damage, Neuman and others find relief in surviving the storm, which caused at least 10 deaths.

Governor Ron DeSantis urges caution due to lingering safety threats such as downed power lines. As power restorations continue, residents grapple with the cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Milton's impact.

