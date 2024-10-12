Left Menu

Aftermath of Hurricane Milton: Journey Back Home

Hurricane Milton hit Florida as a Category 3 storm, causing serious damage but resulting in fewer casualties due to widespread evacuations. Residents return home to assess the damage, disrupted lives, and ongoing risks, especially in coastal areas that were previously devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Updated: 12-10-2024 09:39 IST
  • United States

Florida residents face slow returns home as they journey back from evacuations prompted by Hurricane Milton, a Category 3 storm that wreaked havoc across parts of the state. Traffic congestion and damage assessment loom as significant hurdles to normalcy.

"I love my house, but I'm not dying in it," says Fred Neuman, who fled Siesta Key, heading 500 miles to Destin. Despite some property damage, Neuman and others find relief in surviving the storm, which caused at least 10 deaths.

Governor Ron DeSantis urges caution due to lingering safety threats such as downed power lines. As power restorations continue, residents grapple with the cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Milton's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

