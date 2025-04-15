Clash in Buldhana: Community Tensions Over Power Outage Erupt

A misunderstanding over power supply disruptions escalated into a clash between two community groups in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, resulting in injuries, police reported Tuesday.

The conflict occurred at Hivarkhed in Khamgaon taluka, sparked by assumptions about a power outage during cultural events celebrating Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Police have arrested 34 individuals and charged them with rioting, restoring order swiftly to the area post-incident. Investigations indicate the unrest began over misunderstandings linked to celebrations and a concurrent 'Bhagavad Geeta' week event.

(With inputs from agencies.)