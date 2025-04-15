Clash in Buldhana: Community Tensions Over Power Outage Erupt
A misunderstanding over a power outage led to a violent clash between two community groups in Buldhana district, Maharashtra. Police arrested 34 individuals following the confrontation, which began amid cultural celebrations and continued after erroneous assumptions about the cause of a disrupted power supply.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A misunderstanding over power supply disruptions escalated into a clash between two community groups in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, resulting in injuries, police reported Tuesday.
The conflict occurred at Hivarkhed in Khamgaon taluka, sparked by assumptions about a power outage during cultural events celebrating Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary.
Police have arrested 34 individuals and charged them with rioting, restoring order swiftly to the area post-incident. Investigations indicate the unrest began over misunderstandings linked to celebrations and a concurrent 'Bhagavad Geeta' week event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Violence in Nepal: Political Turmoil over Monarchy Movement
A Surge in Violence: Ramadan Attacks in Pakistan Peak Over Decade
Haryana's Crackdown on Gun Culture Songs: A Fair Fight Against Violence Glorification
DR Congo: Surging violence as armed groups target civilians in the east, Human Rights Council hears
Haiti Unrest: Kenyan Officers Wounded Amid Mounting Gang Violence