Tragedy Strikes at Gujarat Construction Site: Nine Lives Lost in Soil Collapse

Nine labourers died and one was injured after a soil collapse at a construction site in Jasalpur, Gujarat. The labourers were working on a pit for a stainless steel factory when the incident occurred. Rescue efforts recovered nine bodies. Condolences were expressed by the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday in Gujarat's Mehsana district when nine labourers, including two women, lost their lives, and one suffered injuries as soil caved in during a construction project near Kadi town. The site was being prepared for a stainless steel factory, according to local police reports.

Inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela detailed that the accident occurred while the workers were digging a 16-foot pit for a tank in Jasalpur village. Teams from the fire brigade, police, and fellow labourers mounted a two-hour rescue operation, recovering nine bodies and saving one individual.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel both expressed condolences over the incident. The Prime Minister described the accident as 'extremely sad,' offering support to the victims' families and wishing a swift recovery for the injured, while the state administration continued to aid those affected.

