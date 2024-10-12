Europa Clipper: NASA's Voyage to Uncover Life-Supporting Conditions on Jupiter's Moon
NASA's Europa Clipper mission aims to investigate the potential for life on Jupiter's moon, Europa. The spacecraft, equipped with sophisticated instruments, will explore Europa's icy crust and subsurface ocean. Liftoff is slated for this month, with the mission wrapping up by 2034 after multiple Europa flybys.
A NASA spacecraft, named Europa Clipper, is poised to embark on a groundbreaking mission to Jupiter and its moon, Europa, considered one of the most promising sites for extraterrestrial life.
The Clipper, NASA's largest craft built for planetary exploration, will assess Europa's ice-covered ocean to evaluate its potential to support life. Though not equipped to find life, it will gather crucial data to inform future explorations.
Scheduled for launch this month aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the USD 5.2 billion mission will conduct close flybys of Europa, navigating the intense radiation belts of Jupiter to deliver unprecedented insights by 2034.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
V Senthil Balaji, R Rajendran, Govi Chezhiaan and S M Nasar sworn in as ministers by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.
SpaceX launches rescue mission for two NASA astronauts who are stuck at the International Space Station until next year, reports AP.
Massive Strike Stalls U.S. Ocean Shipping, Threatens Economic Stability
Buttigieg Urges Ocean Carriers to Withdraw Surcharges Amid Port Strikes
Historic Strike Halts Half of U.S. Ocean Shipping