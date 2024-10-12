Europa Clipper: NASA's Voyage to Uncover Life-Supporting Conditions on Jupiter's Moon

A NASA spacecraft, named Europa Clipper, is poised to embark on a groundbreaking mission to Jupiter and its moon, Europa, considered one of the most promising sites for extraterrestrial life.

The Clipper, NASA's largest craft built for planetary exploration, will assess Europa's ice-covered ocean to evaluate its potential to support life. Though not equipped to find life, it will gather crucial data to inform future explorations.

Scheduled for launch this month aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the USD 5.2 billion mission will conduct close flybys of Europa, navigating the intense radiation belts of Jupiter to deliver unprecedented insights by 2034.

