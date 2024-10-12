Tragedy Strikes: Gas Station Explosion in Chechnya Claims Lives

An explosion at a gas station in Chechnya's capital city of Grozny has claimed the lives of at least four people, including two children, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident, which involved the explosion of a gas tank, led to a fire at the service station. Authorities from Russia's Emergencies Ministry reported that the blaze has since been extinguished.

In response to the tragedy, regional authorities have launched a criminal investigation. This event closely follows another explosion at a gas station in Dagestan last month, where 13 people died and 23 others were injured.

