Tragedy Strikes: Gas Station Explosion in Chechnya Claims Lives

A deadly explosion at a gas station in Grozny, Chechnya, resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals, including two children. The incident, which caused a fire, has prompted a criminal investigation by regional authorities. This follows a similar tragic event in Dagestan last month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An explosion at a gas station in Chechnya's capital city of Grozny has claimed the lives of at least four people, including two children, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident, which involved the explosion of a gas tank, led to a fire at the service station. Authorities from Russia's Emergencies Ministry reported that the blaze has since been extinguished.

In response to the tragedy, regional authorities have launched a criminal investigation. This event closely follows another explosion at a gas station in Dagestan last month, where 13 people died and 23 others were injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

