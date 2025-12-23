Russia Intensifies Strikes Amid Elusive Peace Talks

In a devastating escalation of the conflict, Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine led to the deaths of at least three civilians, including a child, on Tuesday. The strikes triggered widespread emergency power outages and led Poland to mobilize jets in response.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that energy facilities in Ukraine's western regions were hardest hit. The national gas company Naftogaz's extraction subsidiary, Ukrnafta, suffered serious damage, leading to shutdowns at some facilities. Local power companies in northern Chernihiv and other regions reported similar disruptions.

As Ukraine grapples with the aftermath, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia for its continued aggression, noting that Ukrainian families were preparing for Christmas amid the turmoil. With peace talks struggling to gain traction, Russia's intensified strikes raise doubts about Moscow's willingness to negotiate.

