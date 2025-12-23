Left Menu

Russia Intensifies Strikes Amid Elusive Peace Talks

Recent Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine have resulted in the deaths of three civilians and prompted widespread emergency power outages. The attacks, targeting energy facilities, escalate tensions amid ongoing peace talks, with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy criticizing Russia's lack of commitment to peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating escalation of the conflict, Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine led to the deaths of at least three civilians, including a child, on Tuesday. The strikes triggered widespread emergency power outages and led Poland to mobilize jets in response.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that energy facilities in Ukraine's western regions were hardest hit. The national gas company Naftogaz's extraction subsidiary, Ukrnafta, suffered serious damage, leading to shutdowns at some facilities. Local power companies in northern Chernihiv and other regions reported similar disruptions.

As Ukraine grapples with the aftermath, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia for its continued aggression, noting that Ukrainian families were preparing for Christmas amid the turmoil. With peace talks struggling to gain traction, Russia's intensified strikes raise doubts about Moscow's willingness to negotiate.

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

